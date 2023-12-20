Australian Bowlers Starc and Cummins Break IPL Auction Records

Summary: Australian fast bowlers Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins have made history at the Indian Premier League (IPL) auction becoming the most expensive players in the tournament’s history. Starc secured a record-breaking deal with the Kolkata Knight Riders, who paid 247.5 million rupees ($4.42 million AUD) for his services. Cummins, on the other hand, was bought the Sunrisers Hyderabad for 205 million rupees ($3.66 million AUD). Both players had entered the auction with a base price of $240,000. The IPL is known for attracting top cricketing talent and has helped popularize Twenty20 cricket globally.

Title: Australian Fast Bowlers Smash IPL Auction Records

In a sensational turn of events, Australian fast bowlers Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins have shattered records at the Indian Premier League (IPL) auction. Starc, who made a spectacular comeback after an eight-year absence from the IPL, secured a groundbreaking deal with the Kolkata Knight Riders. The franchise paid a whopping 247.5 million rupees ($4.42 million AUD) for Starc’s services, setting an all-time IPL auction record. Not to be outdone, Cummins had earlier set his own record when he was bought the Sunrisers Hyderabad for 205 million rupees ($3.66 million AUD).

The IPL auction has once again highlighted the tournament’s ability to attract top cricketing talent from around the world. Both Starc and Cummins had entered the auction with a base price of $240,000, but the intense bidding wars drove their prices to unprecedented heights. This year’s auction saw bowlers commanding a premium, which is a significant shift from previous years. The IPL has implemented a rule change that allows bowlers to deliver two bouncers per over in the 2024 competition, aiming to balance the contest between bat and ball.

The IPL’s financial success cannot be underestimated. The tournament generates over $11 billion for the Indian economy annually, making it a vital part of the country’s cricketing landscape. Mumbai Indians, with their five titles, are the richest and most successful side in IPL history. The IPL has not only revolutionized cricket but also helped popularize the Twenty20 format worldwide. Its influence can be seen in the numerous Twenty20 leagues that have emerged across the globe.

As Australian fans celebrate the lucrative deals of Starc and Cummins, the IPL auction continues to captivate cricket enthusiasts and showcase the immense value placed on top-quality talent.