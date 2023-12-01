Altoona Police Department’s Therapy Dog Donut Brings Joy to Local Students

A beloved therapy dog in Altoona, Wisconsin, recently celebrated his fourth birthday in a heartwarming event that brought joy to grade school students. Donut, the local celebrity and therapy dog of the Altoona Police Department, has been making a significant positive impact on the community since his arrival.

On December 1st, the Altoona Elementary School organized a special celebration called “Donuts with Donut” to mark the occasion. The event allowed students to spend quality time with Donut, enjoying delicious donuts and engaging in various interactive activities.

Sergeant Timothy Peterson of the Altoona Police Department expressed his gratitude for the community’s support of Donut and emphasized the dog’s positive influence on everyone he encounters. He mentioned that Donut’s presence brings a sense of calmness during stressful times, such as exams, and uplifts the spirits of both students and police officers.

The success of Donut’s birthday celebration has spurred plans for an even grander event to commemorate his fifth birthday next year. The Altoona Police Department aims to make this milestone celebration a memorable occasion for the entire community.

Donut’s incredible ability to connect with people, especially children, has made him a beloved icon in Altoona. With his calming presence and affectionate nature, he has become an invaluable asset to the police department and the community at large.

FAQ:

Q: What is a therapy dog?

A: A therapy dog is a trained canine that provides comfort and support to people in various settings, such as hospitals, schools, and nursing homes. They are known for their ability to improve emotional well-being and reduce stress.

Q: Did the students enjoy celebrating Donut’s birthday?

A: Yes, the students of Altoona Elementary School had a fantastic time celebrating Donut’s birthday. The event, “Donuts with Donut,” allowed them to interact with the therapy dog and enjoy delicious treats.

Q: How has Donut impacted the community?

A: Donut has significantly impacted the community of Altoona in a positive way. His presence brings a calming influence during stressful times, particularly in schools, and he is adored students and police officers alike.