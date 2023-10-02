How to Watch Altered Carbon Season 2 Online: Streaming Details

If you’re wondering how to watch Altered Carbon Season 2 online, look no further. This science fiction crime drama series is set in the same universe as Season 1, but takes place 30 years later. The story follows Takeshi Kovacs, now in a new sleeve and working as a bounty hunter on the planet Harlan’s World. However, Kovacs soon finds himself entangled in a conspiracy involving his former lover, Quellcrist Falconer, and a new form of artificial intelligence.

If you want to watch Altered Carbon Season 2, it is available for streaming on Netflix. This visually stunning and thought-provoking series explores themes of immortality, consciousness, and the nature of humanity. It is a fast-paced crime drama filled with twists and turns that will keep viewers guessing until the very end.

The main cast of Altered Carbon Season 2 includes Anthony Mackie as Takeshi Kovacs, Renée Elise Goldsberry as Quellcrist Falconer, Lela Loren as Danica Harlan, Simone Missick as Trepp, Chris Conner as Poe, and Torben Liebrecht as Colonel Ivan Carrera.

To watch Altered Carbon Season 2 on Netflix, follow these steps:

Visit netflix.com/signup Choose a payment plan: $6.99 per month (standard with ads)

$15.49 per month (standard)

$19.99 per month (premium) Enter your email address and password to create an account Enter your chosen payment method

There are three different payment plans available on Netflix. The cheapest plan, the Standard with Ads, provides access to most movies and TV shows, but shows ads before or during the content. It allows for Full HD streaming and can be used on 2 devices simultaneously.

The Standard Plan is ad-free and also allows for content downloads on two supported devices. It offers an option to add an extra member who does not live in the same household.

The Premium Plan provides all the same features as the Standard Plan, but allows for streaming on four supported devices simultaneously in Ultra HD. Users can download content on up to six devices at a time and have the option to add up to two extra members who do not live in the same household. Additionally, Netflix spatial audio is supported.

The synopsis for Altered Carbon Season 2 is as follows: “When a job brings Takeshi Kovacs back to Harlan’s World in a new sleeve, he finds the planet at war — and his long-lost love lurking in the shadows.”

Sources: The information provided was correct at the time of writing.