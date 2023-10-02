How to Watch Altered Carbon Season 1 Online: Streaming Details

Altered Carbon Season 1 is a captivating science fiction crime drama series that delves into the concept of consciousness being digitized and stored in cortical stacks implanted in the spine. This innovative technology allows humans to transfer their memories and consciousness into new bodies, effectively achieving a form of immortality.

The visually stunning and thought-provoking series explores profound themes such as immortality, consciousness, and the essence of humanity. It combines elements of a fast-paced crime drama with intriguing twists and turns that will keep viewers on the edge of their seats until the very end.

The main cast of Altered Carbon Season 1 includes talented actors such as Joel Kinnaman, Martha Higareda, James Purefoy, Chris Conner, Dichen Lachman, Ato Essandoh, Kristin Lehman, Trieu Tran, and Renée Elise Goldsberry. Their performances bring depth and complexity to the compelling characters they portray.

To watch Altered Carbon Season 1 online, you can stream it on Netflix. Netflix offers various subscription plans for users to choose from based on their preferences and budget. The most affordable plan, priced at $6.99 per month, includes all movies and TV shows but may display ads during the content. This plan allows streaming in Full HD and supports simultaneous streaming on two devices.

The Standard Plan, priced at $15.49 per month, offers an ad-free viewing experience and allows users to download content on two supported devices. It also provides the option to add one extra member who doesn’t live in the same household.

For those seeking the ultimate viewing experience, the Premium Plan, priced at $19.99 per month, is ideal. This plan supports streaming on four devices simultaneously in Ultra HD. Users can download content on up to six devices at a time and have the option to add up to two additional members who don’t live in the same household. Netflix spatial audio is also supported with this plan.

The synopsis of Altered Carbon Season 1 is as follows: “In a future where humans can transfer their minds from body to body, a rebel is brought back to life to solve a twisted, high-stakes murder case.”

