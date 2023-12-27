Massive Hindu Statue Sparks Misinformation and Tensions in Brampton

In Brampton, Ontario, a massive statue of the Hindu god Hanuman is currently under construction at the Sabha Mandir Temple. However, the project has become the center of a misinformation campaign circulating on social media. A manipulated version of an article from the Toronto Sun has been shared, containing unfounded claims of public defecation near the statue. These posts have also included racist or anti-immigrant references, fueling tensions within the community.

Screenshots of the fake article have been spreading across Facebook, Instagram, and other platforms. But Peel Regional Police have clarified that no reports of public defecation at the temple site have been received. The purported screenshot is digitally altered and was not published the Toronto Sun, according to live and archived searches of the paper’s website.

Toronto Sun Editor-in-Chief, Adrienne Batra, expressed her concern about this disturbing trend of online users manipulating content to present it as original work from trusted media outlets. She emphasized the need for fact-checking and responsible sharing of information.

The misinformation campaign surrounding the statue comes amidst a backdrop of vandalism at Hindu temples in the Greater Toronto Area throughout 2023. However, there have been no reported incidents of vandalism at the Sabha Mandir Temple. Indian media has reported that the temple is increasing security measures due to the backlash over the statue, but the temple itself has not provided any further information.

It is important to note that the misinformation has been debunked Indian fact-checking organizations Boom and the Digital Forensics Research and Analytics Center. Nonetheless, these false claims have gained traction, particularly given the ongoing diplomatic tensions between India and Canada. The tensions were sparked when Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau linked Indian intelligence to the death of a Sikh separatist and Canadian citizen, leading to further online misinformation and division.

As misinformation continues to spread, it is crucial for individuals to verify the sources of information before sharing and to rely on trusted media outlets for accurate reporting.