The FIS Women’s Ski World Cup Downhill Race in Zermatt-Cervinia Cancelled Due to Strong Winds

The highly anticipated season-opening women’s FIS Ski World Cup downhill race in Zermatt-Cervinia, Italy was unfortunately cancelled on Saturday, November 18th, due to strong winds. This decision comes after the two scheduled men’s races on the same course were also called off due to heavy snowfall and wind. The organisers took to X, the popular social media platform formerly known as Twitter, to announce the cancellation, citing the challenging weather conditions and an unfavorable forecast for the day.

Originally, the programme was delayed in hopes of improving conditions, but it was ultimately decided the International Ski and Snowboard Federation to cancel the race just an hour before the rescheduled start. This news was disappointing for the athletes and fans alike, as they were eagerly anticipating the race.

The cancelled race was set to feature top athletes such as Italian downhill queen Sofia Goggia, who was aiming to claim her fourth consecutive downhill crystal globe and fifth title of her career. Additionally, reigning Olympic champion Corinne Suter was expected to participate. However, American skiing legend Mikaela Shiffrin, who currently leads the overall standings after her recent slalom victory in Levi, Finland, made the decision to not compete in this season-opening speed race.

While the cancellation was undoubtedly disappointing, the safety and well-being of the athletes is of utmost importance. The unpredictable nature of weather conditions is often a challenge in outdoor sports events like skiing. The athletes will now have to redirect their focus to their upcoming races and work towards achieving their goals throughout the ski season.

FAQ

Why was the FIS Women’s Ski World Cup Downhill Race cancelled?

The race was cancelled due to strong winds that posed a potential risk to the safety of the athletes.

Were there any previous cancellations on the same course?

Yes, the two scheduled men’s races on the same course were also cancelled due to heavy snowfall and wind.

Who were some of the anticipated participants in the cancelled race?

Sofia Goggia, an Italian downhill champion, and Corinne Suter, the reigning Olympic champion, were expected to compete. However, Mikaela Shiffrin, the current leader in the overall standings, chose not to participate.

What will happen to the athletes’ upcoming races?

The athletes will now have to refocus their efforts on their upcoming races and continue striving to reach their goals in the ski season.