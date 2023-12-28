Director Alphonse Puthren Sparks Concern with Controversial Posts

Summary: Filmmaker Alphonse Puthren, known for directing successful movies like ‘Neram’ and ‘Premam,’ has left fans worried with his recent social media posts. Although it is unclear whether his account has been hacked, Puthren made controversial allegations and called for actors to enter politics. He accused prominent figures including Vijayakanth, M Karunanidhi, and Jayalalitha of being murdered, and claimed that assassination attempts were made on Udhayanidhi Stalin and Kamal Haasan on the set of ‘Indian 2’.

In a post directed to Udhayanidhi Stalin, Puthren stated, “I came from Kerala and sat in Red giant office and told you to get into Politics. I also asked you to find out who murdered Kalaignar, who murdered Iron Lady Jaya Lalitha. Now you have to find out who murdered Captain Vijayakanth. If you ignore this, they already tried to kill Stalin sir and Kamal sir in Indian 2 sets.”

Addressing Ajith Kumar in another post, Puthren claimed that he was told Nivin Pauly and Suresh Chandra that Ajith would enter politics. However, Puthren expressed disappointment that he has not seen Ajith in the public and political arena. He requested an explanation, saying, “If it is not the 3, I need an explanation from you via a letter in public. Because I BELIEVE IN YOU And THE PUBLIC BELIEVE IN YOU.”

Neither Udhayanidhi Stalin nor Ajith Kumar have publicly responded to Puthren’s posts.

Although Puthren’s fans are concerned about his well-being, it remains to be seen whether his statements hold any factual basis or if they are simply the product of speculation or personal beliefs. Until further clarification is provided, the motives and intentions behind his posts will continue to be a subject of debate and curiosity among fans and the public alike.