Controversial Party in Moscow Draws Criticism Amidst Conservative Shift

Amidst an increasingly conservative agenda and ongoing conflict in Ukraine, a recent “almost naked” themed party in Moscow has sparked fierce backlash. The party, hosted blogger Anastasia Ivleeva at the Mutabor club on December 20-21, has drawn criticism from Orthodox Church officials, pro-war activists, and pro-Kremlin lawmakers.

One participant, rapper Vacio (Nikolay Vasilyev), who attended the event with a sock covering his genitals, has been sentenced to 15 days in jail and fined 200,000 rubles for allegedly propagating non-traditional sexual relationships. The court ruling cited his participation at the party, disruption of public order, vulgar language, and promotion of non-traditional sexual relationships online.

In recent years, Russia has implemented anti-LGBTQ laws, with a conservative shift becoming more pronounced following the conflict in Ukraine. Last month, the Supreme Court labeled the “international LGBTQ movement” an extremist organization. Russian President Vladimir Putin has increasingly focused on traditional values as he seeks reelection in 2024.

Apologies have been issued in response to the backlash. Ivleeva initially defended the attendees’ dress choices, claiming the event was an opportunity to showcase photos from her time as the chief editor of the Russian edition of Playboy. However, she released a tearful and apologetic video lasting over 21 minutes, seeking forgiveness and a second chance.

Furthermore, a lawsuit seeking 1 billion rubles ($11 million) for moral damages has been filed against Ivleeva for organizing the party. Pop star Anna Asti, another attendee, has had a New Year’s event canceled at a different venue in Moscow.

While Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov declined to comment directly, he urged the public not to discuss the topic. Pro-war activist Ekaterina Mizulina expressed gratitude towards the Russian police’s response, while criticizing the party’s timing in light of ongoing military operations and the sacrifices made Russian soldiers.

Vitaly Borodin, head of the Federal Project for Security and Anti-Corruption, denounced the party as “sodomy, obscurantism, and LGBT propaganda,” calling on the Minister of Internal Affairs to intervene at the Mutabor nightclub.

The controversy surrounding this party highlights the tension between conservative values and societal freedom in Russia, particularly in a time of conflict and political maneuvering.