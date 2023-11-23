New Trend: Viral and Dupe Products on Social Media Pose Challenges for Gen Z and Millennials

A recent survey conducted Trustpilot, the online reviews platform, has shed light on a growing trend among Gen Z and Millennial shoppers. The survey reveals that many young consumers are falling victim to “scam-worthy” viral and dupe products promoted on social media.

Trustpilot surveyed 1,000 U.S. Gen Z and Millennial adults who regularly use social media, and the results are concerning. The survey found that 70 percent of respondents reported using social media more than ever for shopping purposes. Additionally, 69 percent admitted to purchasing a product that had gained viral popularity.

However, the allure of these viral products often leads to disappointment and frustration. A staggering 49 percent of consumers reported feeling scammed after purchasing a dupe product on social media. Shockingly, 53 percent of these individuals made their purchase from a familiar brand or retailer, emphasizing the challenge of identifying counterfeit products in the online landscape.

When asked why they felt scammed, 38 percent of respondents stated that the product did not meet the promised quality. Furthermore, 26 percent received damaged items, while 24 percent did not receive the product at all. Even more concerning, 14 percent of consumers reported experiencing allergic reactions to the dupe products, and 9 percent required medical treatment after using them.

The survey also shed light on how these dupe products are discovered. More than half (55 percent) of respondents stated that they learned about dupes through social media influencers, while 49 percent mentioned promoted posts as the source of their knowledge. It is clear that the power of influencers and visually appealing videos on social media platforms significantly influences purchasing decisions.

The repercussions of falling for these scams extend beyond the immediate financial loss. The survey revealed that 28 percent of consumers placed blame on the brand or retailer, and the same percentage blamed the influencer who promoted the product. Another 32 percent admitted that the experience made them lose trust in small brands altogether.

Despite the initial intention to save money, purchasing dupe products often leads to the opposite outcome. Over half (54 percent) of respondents admitted being willing to buy from unfamiliar companies to save money, but 18 percent felt that they had wasted money on dupe products instead of purchasing the genuine article. Additionally, 34 percent of consumers reported being unable to return the dupe product or obtain a refund.

Dana Bodine, U.S. Vice President of Marketing at Trustpilot, acknowledges the challenges faced consumers in the current economic climate. Bodine points out that while consumers are looking for affordable alternatives to expensive products, the rise of social shopping has made it increasingly difficult to distinguish between genuine and dupe products. Bodine stresses the importance of conducting research using independent review platforms to avoid falling victim to scams and urges consumers to share their experiences through reviews to warn others.

As for where consumers are finding these viral dupes, the survey found that TikTok (50 percent), Facebook (48 percent), Instagram (42 percent), and YouTube (42 percent) are the primary platforms for discovering the “best dupes.” In terms of sales, Amazon (44 percent), Facebook (31 percent), TikTok (39 percent), Instagram (23 percent), eBay (13 percent), Shein (13 percent), and Target (12 percent) were reported as the most common sources.

In conclusion, while the allure of viral and dupe products on social media may initially seem enticing, the survey results highlight the importance of cautious consumer behavior and the need for trustworthy review platforms in navigating the online shopping landscape.

FAQ

1. What are viral and dupe products?

Viral products are items that gain immense popularity through social media channels, often driven influencers and promoted posts. Dupe products, on the other hand, are counterfeit or replicas of high-end originals that closely resemble the original product but are sold at a lower price.

2. How are these viral and dupe products discovered?

According to the Trustpilot survey, consumers commonly learn about viral and dupe products through social media influencers (55 percent) and promoted posts (49 percent). The visually appealing videos on platforms like TikTok, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube play a significant role in attracting consumers’ attention.

3. Why are consumers feeling scammed dupe products?

Consumers report feeling scammed dupe products for various reasons. The top complaints include receiving products of inferior quality than advertised (38 percent), damaged items (26 percent), non-delivery of products (24 percent), allergic reactions (14 percent), and even the need for medical treatment (9 percent).

4. Where are consumers buying these viral dupes?

The survey reveals that viral dupes are commonly purchased from platforms such as Amazon, Facebook, TikTok, Instagram, eBay, Shein, and Target. These platforms offer a wide range of products, making them popular among shoppers seeking affordable alternatives.

5. How can consumers protect themselves from falling for dupe scams?

To avoid falling victim to dupe scams, consumers are encouraged to conduct thorough research using independent review platforms like Trustpilot. Reading reviews from other customers can provide valuable insights into the product’s quality and authenticity. Additionally, consumers are advised to be cautious when purchasing from unfamiliar brands or retailers and to look out for warning signs such as significantly lower prices than the original product.