Irish Adults Prefer Phone Calls with Family Over Friends, Survey Finds

Summary: A recent survey conducted Pure Telecom in Ireland reveals that adults in the country are more inclined to have phone conversations with family members compared to their friends. The survey, which gathered responses from 1,004 adults, also highlights the prevalence of instant messaging groups. The majority of participants were found to be members of five such groups, with 79% having at least one group muted.

According to the survey findings, 40% of adults in Ireland who can communicate with their mother engage in phone calls with her daily, while an additional 33% have daily digital exchanges. In contrast, only 25% of participants reported speaking with their father on the phone daily, and a mere 23% communicated with their dad digitally every day. This suggests that Irish adults are 60% more likely to have daily phone conversations with their mothers than with their fathers.

Interestingly, the survey also highlights a preference for phone calls when it comes to immediate family members, with respondents favoring conversations over digital communication. However, the opposite trend is observed with friends, as 23% of participants reported having daily phone conversations compared to 31% who primarily communicate with their friends digitally.

The survey sheds light on the communication habits of Irish adults and the prevalence of instant messaging groups. It provides valuable insights into the preferences and dynamics within relationships and family structures in the country. By understanding these patterns, service providers and technology companies can better cater to the communication needs of their users.