New Study Shines Light on Child Sexual Offending Behaviors and Attitudes in Australian Men

A groundbreaking study conducted UNSW Sydney and Jesuit Social Services has provided unprecedented insights into the prevalence of child sexual offending behaviors and attitudes among Australian men. The study, which is the largest of its kind globally, surveyed a representative sample of 1,945 Australian men aged 18 to over 65.

The report reveals that approximately one in five Australian men reported sexual feelings towards children and/or have sexually offended against children. Of those who have thoughts towards children, one-third expressed a motivation to seek help. This study highlights the urgent need to address this issue and implement effective strategies to protect children.

Associate Professor Michael Salter, the lead investigator, emphasizes the significance of this research in bringing visibility to the number of undetected child sex offenders in the Australian community. He also stresses the importance of understanding the characteristics of perpetrators and the broader societal and technological patterns that enable their abuse.

Some key findings from the study include:

– Around 15.1% of Australian men reported sexual feelings towards children.

– Approximately 9.4% of Australian men have sexually offended against children, including technologically facilitated and offline abuse.

– The study found that men who had offended against children and had sexual feelings towards children were more likely to be married, work with children, earn higher incomes, and exhibit anxiety, depression, and binge drinking behaviors.

– These men were also more likely to have experienced sexual abuse or adverse experiences during childhood and engage in online activities such as using social media, encrypted apps, and cryptocurrency.

– Additionally, they were more likely to consume pornography involving violence or bestiality.

The study also highlights the importance of prevention in combating child sexual abuse. Georgia Naldrett, Manager of Jesuit Social Services’ Stop it Now! Australia service, emphasizes the need for investment in initiatives that address concerning behaviors before they escalate and intervene earlier with individuals who exhibit troubling thoughts and behaviors. The report’s recommendations also focus on safeguarding children in risky environments, providing early intervention services, and strengthening the capacity of child protection, law enforcement, and the criminal justice system.

This study serves as a catalyst for change, urging governments and the private sector to invest in comprehensive approaches that reduce sexual violence against children. By shedding light on the prevalence of child sexual offending behaviors and attitudes, this research aims to bring about lasting change and ensure the safety of children in Australia.

