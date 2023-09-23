How to Watch Almere vs PSV: Eredivisie Match Preview, Kick-Off Time, and Team News

In an exciting Eredivisie fixture, Almere will face off against PSV at the Yanmar Stadium on Saturday. Almere, the runners-up from last season, will be eager to bounce back from their recent Champions League defeat against Arsenal. On the other hand, PSV has been in exceptional form, but the newly-promoted Almere team will pose a significant challenge.

Almere has had a difficult start to the season, losing their first four league games and then settling for a goalless draw in their previous outing. Their aim in this match will be to secure their first win of the season, but it won’t be an easy task against the formidable PSV team.

The match is scheduled to kick off at 2pm EDT for viewers in the United States. Fans can watch the game live on ESPN+ and catch the match highlights on the club’s official YouTube channels.

In terms of team news, Almere has a relatively healthy squad, with only Faiz Mattoir currently sidelined due to a knee injury. Their recent acquisition, Loic Mbe Soh, made his debut as a substitute in the previous game against Excelsior.

On the other side, Peter Bosz may make adjustments to the PSV lineup following their mid-week defeat against Arsenal. Mauro Junior, Armando Obispo, and Fredrik Oppegard are unavailable due to injury. However, PSV’s captain, Luuk de Jong, who has been in sensational form this season, will be a key player to watch.

In terms of the head-to-head record, PSV has historically dominated this fixture. They will be looking to extend their winning streak against Almere.

Overall, the Almere vs PSV match promises to be an exciting clash. Will Almere find their first win of the season, or will PSV continue their winning momentum? Tune in to find out.

