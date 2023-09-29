How to Free Up Space on WhatsApp Without Losing Important Data

WhatsApp is one of the most widely used messaging services worldwide, with 76% of cell phone users in Argentina having downloaded the app. This popularity can be attributed to the multitude of functions and tools that the application provides.

In addition to its core features, there are other tools that complement WhatsApp and make it even more useful. This article discusses two effective methods to free up space on WhatsApp.

One of the ways to free up space is clearing the cache. To do this, go to the settings of your mobile device, click on “Applications,” find WhatsApp, and then select “Storage.” From there, you can choose to clear the cache, which will remove temporary files and free up space without deleting important information like starred messages.

It’s important to note the difference between clearing the cache and deleting data on WhatsApp. Clearing the cache only removes temporary files, while deleting data eliminates conversations, stickers, and contacts. If you choose to delete data without having an updated backup, you will lose all recent conversations and will need to enter your data again to access WhatsApp.

WhatsApp also introduced a feature called “Temporary Messages” to help manage and save space. With this tool, you can configure messages in certain chats to automatically delete after a specified period of time. This function keeps conversations clean and frees up space on your device removing old and unnecessary messages.

Overall, these methods provide effective ways to free up space on WhatsApp without losing important data. By clearing the cache and using the Temporary Messages feature, users can keep their application organized and optimized, preventing chats from being cluttered with unnecessary messages and old media files.

Sources:

– LaRepública.pe