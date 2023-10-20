Bagpipe Player Ally the Piper Sets Off on Second Tour with Mia x Ally

Ally Crowley-Duncan, also known as “Ally the Piper,” is a 27-year-old musician from Schenectady, New York, who has gained fame on TikTok and other social media platforms for her unique talent of playing popular songs on the bagpipes. She has garnered a large following and is about to embark on her second tour with Mia x Ally, a collaboration with electric violinist Mia Asano.

The duo’s first tour in the spring of 2023 was a massive success, resulting in sold-out shows and a combined following of over six million people. Now, they are set to perform in cities across North America during the fall and winter. While their first show at The Egg in Albany is already sold out, fans still have a chance to see them on January 11 at the Westcott Theater in Syracuse.

Ally’s journey with the bagpipes began at the age of 14 when she decided to learn the national instrument of Scotland to connect with her stepfather’s Scottish heritage. She joined the Capital District Youth Pipe Band and honed her skills, eventually competing internationally in Scotland.

Mastering the bagpipes proved to be a challenging endeavor, with Ally facing a steep learning curve. She started with a practice chanter before progressing to a full set of bagpipes. The instrument’s complexity and physical demands required her to learn how to fix her own instrument. Despite these challenges, Ally’s passion for the bagpipes led her to share her music on TikTok, where she gained significant attention.

Ally’s repertoire includes a wide range of songs, from rock and metal classics to pop hits. She often adapts songs to fit the bagpipe’s limited range of notes or utilizes custom-made additions to allow her to play certain tunes. While traditional bagpipe songs are frequently requested, Ally aims to showcase the bagpipes in a new light and explore different genres.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Ally’s collaboration with Mia Asano began with a sea shanty video thread on TikTok. They realized their shared passion for music and began producing collaborative covers. The sea shanty trend provided a sense of unity and connection during a time of isolation.

Ally’s family initially had no idea her bagpipe hobby would turn into a musical career. However, they now fully support her and attend her shows. Despite any initial reservations, her stepfather has come to love the bagpipes as well.

Ally the Piper’s unique talent and her collaboration with Mia x Ally have captured the attention of millions of music lovers worldwide. Their upcoming tour promises to be a musical adventure that shouldn’t be missed.

