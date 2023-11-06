New Brands Recognized for Positive Impact Through Sport

Laureus, the global sports non-profit organization, and SportsPro have unveiled the third annual Laureus Sport for Good Index, featuring 30 brands that are leading the way in delivering positive social or ecological impact through sport.

The Laureus Sport for Good Index recognizes and champions brands that make significant contributions across the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) set the United Nations (UN). These brands align their business output with their sports investments and activations, demonstrating their commitment to driving sustainable change.

This year’s Index features 20 first-time honorees, including Arc’teryx, Hologic, Notpla, Speedo, Starling Bank, TikTok, and Toyota. These brands have been independently adjudicated industry experts and acknowledged for their clear and meaningful impact.

The companies featured in the Index span multiple sectors, including sports goods and apparel, consumer products, technology, energy, financial services, and transport. The selection process involved evaluating best-in-class sport for good campaigns and purpose-led initiatives implemented over the past 18 months.

