UK Covid Inquiry: Concerns over Data Loss in WhatsApp Messages

In a recent development, it has been revealed that WhatsApp messages sent former Stormont ministers during the pandemic have been lost after government-issued electronic devices were wiped. This information came to light during the UK Covid Inquiry, where the legal team expressed “grave concern” over the data loss.

The devices in question belonged to former first minister Baroness Arlene Foster and deputy first minister Michelle O’Neill. It has been disclosed that the head of the Northern Ireland Civil Service, Jayne Brady, will be asked to provide a witness statement to explain the circumstances surrounding the data loss.

Interestingly, the former justice minister has stated that wiping messages was actually a policy, stating that when government officials returned their devices, they were required to restore them to factory settings. The minister clarified that WhatsApp was used primarily for communication during debates in the Assembly, and any substantive information related to Covid would have been carried in email and paper documents.

Brenda Doherty, a leading figure in the Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice group, expressed frustration with these revelations, questioning how political figures could reset their phones during such an important period in history. She emphasized the need to determine the timeline of when these devices were reset and highlighted the importance of understanding the communications that took place during that time.

The inquiry also received support from the Northern Ireland Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice group, whose barrister echoed concerns over the data loss. The barrister emphasized the forensic value of informal communications, such as WhatsApp messages, in preserving individuals’ thoughts and knowledge during a specific point in time.

Efforts are currently underway to recover the lost material. However, it is clear that the loss of these WhatsApp messages has raised significant concerns during the UK Covid Inquiry. As the investigation progresses, it remains to be seen how this data loss will impact the inquiry’s findings and the public’s understanding of the government’s response to the pandemic.