The Alley Theatre Presents Little Comedies: A Groundbreaking Live Stream Experience

The Alley Theatre in Houston is set to make history as it premieres the first-ever League of Live Stream Theater production outside of New York City. From October 27th to 29th, audiences across the globe will have the opportunity to witness the Alley’s captivating production of Little Comedies, a collection of Anton Chekhov’s beloved one-act plays.

Under the direction of Tony Award-winner Richard Nelson, the entire resident acting company of the Alley will take the virtual stage. This extraordinary collaboration showcases the talent and artistry of the actors in an innovative and immersive way. The production features Richard Pevear and Larisa Volokhonsky’s brilliant translation of Chekhov’s works, specially commissioned the Alley.

Little Comedies encompasses a delightful lineup of one-act plays, including Swan Song, The Bear, The Proposal, The Wedding, and On the Harmfulness of Tobacco. Each play offers a unique glimpse into Chekhov’s world, filled with humor, pathos, and insightful observations on the human condition. Through this groundbreaking live stream experience, audiences will have the opportunity to connect with these timeless stories from the comfort of their own homes.

Tickets for the live stream performance are priced at $49 per viewer, offering an accessible and affordable way to engage with world-class theatre. By partnering with the League of Live Stream Theater, a nonprofit organization dedicated to expanding access to theatrical content, the Alley Theatre ensures that its production reaches global audiences, including schools, community centers, and theatre enthusiasts everywhere.

Don’t miss this extraordinary opportunity to experience the magic of the Alley Theatre’s Little Comedies. Book your live stream tickets today and embark on a remarkable journey into the world of Chekhov’s unforgettable characters.

FAQ

What is the Alley Theatre?

The Alley Theatre, founded in 1945, is a renowned performing arts company based in Houston. With its resident company of actors and a robust annual production schedule, the Alley has been captivating audiences with its diverse theatrical experiences for over seven decades.

What are the Little Comedies?

Little Comedies is a collection of one-act plays the legendary Russian playwright Anton Chekhov. The production at the Alley Theatre features a new translation Richard Pevear and Larisa Volokhonsky, commissioned specifically for this performance.

How can I watch the live stream of Little Comedies?

To watch the live stream performance of Little Comedies, you can purchase tickets directly from the Alley Theatre’s website. The live stream will be available for viewing from October 27th to 29th.

What is the League of Live Stream Theater?

The League of Live Stream Theater is a nonprofit organization that supports and empowers nonprofit theatres in expanding their reach through live streaming. By providing technical and financial solutions, the League enables theatres to bring their productions to a global audience, including viewers in their homes, schools, and community centers.