Allentown Office Building Shut Down Due to Safety Violations

An office building in Allentown, Pennsylvania, has been closed down the city after multiple safety violations were uncovered. The building, located on the 1100 block of Hamilton Street, was home to numerous tenants and businesses.

Following complaints of unsafe conditions, city officials conducted a surprise safety inspection on Tuesday. During the inspection, officials discovered several life safety violations and suspected illegal occupancy, including residential units within the building. Certain areas of the building were off-limits during the inspection, leading the city to obtain an administrative search warrant.

On Wednesday, city officials returned to the building with the warrant issued Magisterial District Judge Rashid Santiago. The inspection revealed further violations and confirmed the presence of residential units within the commercial building.

As a result, the City of Allentown has revoked the Certificate of Occupancy previously issued for the Hamilton Business Center. Vicky Kistler, Director of Community and Economic Development for the city, announced in a news conference that the businesses and tenants in the building have been given seven days to vacate.

The safety of occupants is paramount, and the city’s actions aim to ensure their well-being. Violations within the building pose a significant risk and could have potentially disastrous consequences in the event of an emergency.

The closure of the Hamilton Business Center serves as a reminder of the importance of regular safety inspections and adherence to building codes. The city of Allentown remains committed to upholding these standards to protect the residents and businesses within its jurisdiction.

It is crucial for property owners and managers to prioritize safety and maintain their buildings in compliance with regulations. Failure to do so not only puts occupants at risk, but it can also lead to severe legal and financial consequences.

The closure of the Hamilton Business Center underscores the significance of proper building maintenance and adherence to safety protocols to prevent incidents and ensure the well-being of all occupants.