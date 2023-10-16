Police Respond to Threat on Social Media Directed towards Allen County Schools

Police in Allen County, Kentucky, were alerted to a threat posted on Snapchat targeting “people in Allen” on Monday. The threat came to the attention of Allen County Schools at approximately 7:35 a.m. Prompted the potential danger, school officials and law enforcement collaborated to promptly investigate the situation.

Thankfully, two individuals related to the incident were apprehended in Columbia, Tennessee. Following thorough investigation, it was determined that there was no immediate threat to the students of Allen County Schools. Releasing a statement, the Scottsville Police Department emphasized the importance of student and staff safety, stating that they take all forms of threats seriously, whether they are received verbally, through text messages, or via social media platforms.

In response to this incident, authorities encourage students to report any suspicious posts or threats related to school safety. Allen County Schools stress the significance of maintaining a safe educational environment for all students and staff members. They continue to work closely with law enforcement to ensure the ongoing safety and security of the school community.

Instances of threats and acts of violence towards schools have become a growing concern in recent years. Platforms like social media can be used to perpetrate such threats, making it essential for authorities to swiftly address and investigate any potentially harmful communications. It is crucial for students, parents, and school faculty to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to the appropriate authorities.

Sources:

– Allen County Schools

– Scottsville Police Department