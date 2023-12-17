New Allegheny County Executive Focuses on Community Input and Transition Effort

Allegheny County Executive-elect Sara Innamorato is preparing for her upcoming role emphasizing the importance of community input and undertaking a significant transition effort. With less than a month before she takes office, Innamorato aims to ensure that the county’s priorities align with the needs of its residents.

In a recent address to a crowd of about 200 people at the Community College of Allegheny County’s North Side campus, Innamorato expressed her desire for the county’s priorities to reflect those of the community. She plans to engage the community through various channels, such as surveys, canvassing, public events, and workshops, in order to gather insights and opinions on a range of important issues.

Affordable housing, equitable economic development, green energy jobs, transparency in government, workforce development, reliable transportation, high-quality human services, and safe communities are among the key areas of focus for Innamorato’s transition effort. By involving the community and receiving their input, she believes her administration will be better equipped to address these pressing concerns.

Innamorato stressed that the work of her transition team will serve as a guide for the first 100 days of her administration. Her commitment to addressing immediate issues, such as homelessness and the need for sufficient shelter capacity, demonstrates her dedication to meeting the urgent needs of the community from day one.

Furthermore, the budget adopted County Council before her inauguration provides a solid starting point. Innamorato believes that it will enable the continued provision of important services, such as road maintenance, bridge repairs, and parks and recreation. Additionally, the budget will help facilitate the hiring of individuals for new roles within her administration.

Innamorato expressed her willingness to retain department directors from the previous administration, should they wish to continue their service. However, she acknowledges the need to fill vacant high-profile positions, such as the Allegheny County Jail warden and key roles within the health and economic development departments.

With over 1,000 open positions in county government, Innamorato recognizes the importance of establishing a strong workforce to drive transformative change. Creating a pipeline for talent acquisition and ensuring that essential department heads are in place are crucial to effectively carry out her plans.

As Innamorato prepares to assume office, her commitment to community engagement and a smooth transition process underscores her dedication to serving the people of Allegheny County effectively. By involving the community and addressing pressing issues head-on, she seeks to lead a government that truly represents the needs and aspirations of its residents.