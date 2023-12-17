Allegheny County Council Calls for Action on Homelessness Crisis

Allegheny County Council is taking steps to address the pressing issue of homelessness in the region. The Council’s focus is on the lack of available beds during extremely cold temperatures that occurred during a recent winter storm. Council President Patrick Catena has expressed his concern about the situation, stating that his office received numerous calls from individuals who were turned away from shelters due to insufficient bed space.

This revelation has highlighted the urgent need for accountability in addressing the homeless crisis. Catena points out that despite being assured during a public hearing that there were enough shelters to meet the needs of the homeless, recent events indicate otherwise. The fact that people were turned away clearly demonstrates that this issue is not being adequately addressed.

In addition to accountability, Catena has emphasized the importance of developing an effective long-term strategy to combat homelessness. He believes that the current approach city and county leaders is outdated and disjointed. There is a pressing need for improved communication and a compassionate approach to dealing with this issue. Creative, out-of-the-box thinking is required to find workable solutions.

The County Council hopes that the new administration will prioritize this issue and bring about the necessary changes. It is clear that a comprehensive and innovative approach is needed to tackle the complex problem of homelessness. The Council’s efforts to address accountability and advocate for a more thoughtful strategy demonstrate a commitment to finding lasting solutions that will benefit the entire community.