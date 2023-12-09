Audit Launched to Improve Legal Representation for Indigent Defendants in Allegheny County

Allegheny County Controller Corey O’Connor has announced an audit of the county’s system for providing legal representation to criminal defendants who cannot afford an attorney. The review aims to assess the current process, compensation, administration, and funding of services for indigent defendants. It will also examine whether the county adheres to the American Bar Association’s best practices for indigent clients and whether attorney assignments and workloads meet established standards.

This audit represents the county’s first comprehensive evaluation of the provisions made for indigent defendants. It follows previous audits that focused on operations at the county jail. By conducting this review, O’Connor hopes to bring attention to the need for improvements in the local criminal justice system and ensure that every individual receives adequate defense.

In recent years, court-appointed lawyers have advocated for fairer compensation, highlighting the disparity between the rates paid to public defenders and those paid to private attorneys. While hourly rates were slightly increased last summer, attorney Rob Perkins argues that the compensation system still falls short, discouraging zealous representation. Insufficient funding has also been a concern for local public defender offices. Low salaries have led to employee retention and replacement issues, affecting the quality of legal representation.

Pennsylvania, along with one other state, provides funding for indigent defense at the county level, placing public defender offices at a disadvantage. Although the United Steelworkers, representing public defenders, recently reached an agreement with the county to improve working conditions, funding remains a persistent challenge.

By conducting this audit, O’Connor aims to gather data that will support future reforms and contribute to discussions on improving the local criminal justice system. The results of the audit, expected early next year, will be essential in guiding changes to ensure the fair and effective representation of indigent defendants in Allegheny County.