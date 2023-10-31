New Ruling: Context Matters for WhatsApp Messages

The Madhya Pradesh High Court recently delivered a decision emphasizing the importance of context when evaluating WhatsApp messages in relation to communal disharmony. The court clarified that sending a religiously sensitive message to someone of the same religion or community will not be deemed an offense under Sections 153A and 505(5) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Justice Vivek Rusia, presiding over a single-judge bench, made this ruling while considering a case where an individual sought the quashing of proceedings initiated against them based on a WhatsApp text related to the ‘Ram Navami’ festival.

Instead of relying on quotes from the article, it can be said that the court determined that for such charges to apply, the involvement of at least two distinct religious groups or communities is necessary. In other words, the act must have the potential to incite enmity or hatred between these different groups. The applicant argued that since both parties in this case belonged to the same religion and community, no other religious factions were involved in the message or its transmission. The accused asserted a lack of intention to fuel animosity or hatred between religions with the text message.

The complainant, on the other hand, alleged that the WhatsApp text, which they received from the accused, contained a comment that could incite enmity and hatred between religious groups. The police registered a First Information Report (FIR) based on a screenshot of the message and charged the accused under Sections 505 and 153A of the IPC. However, it was revealed that the complainant had also shared the controversial message with other local residents, contrary to their original claim.

By referring to the Supreme Court’s decision in Patricia Mukhim v. State of Meghalaya (2021), the High Court quashed the FIR and subsequent charges. The apex court’s ruling highlighted the significance of the involvement of multiple groups or communities as a common factor for offenses under Sections 505 and 153A of the IPC. Merely causing unrest within one community without reference to any other community does not warrant charges under these sections.

This decision from the Madhya Pradesh High Court serves as a reminder that context plays a vital role in determining the legality of WhatsApp messages. It reiterates that messages exchanged within the same religious group or community, without the involvement of distinct religious factions, should not be automatically deemed as an offense under Sections 153A and 505(5) IPC.

