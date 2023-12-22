Alleged WhatsApp Hacker Remanded in Nigerian Correctional Services

A suspected WhatsApp hacker, Stephen Andrew Ojo, has been remanded at the Ikoyi Centre of the Nigerian Correctional Services a Federal High Court in Lagos. The arraignment was conducted officers of the Zone 2 Police Command, Onikan, Lagos.

Ojo is facing charges of conspiracy, identity theft, and obtaining false pretense. According to the police prosecutor, Zebedee Arekhandia, the defendant, along with others who are still at large, allegedly hacked the WhatsApp account of Mrs. Laraba Shuaibu and assumed her identity. They then used the hacked platform to fraudulently obtain the sum of N700,000 from Mrs. Osasu Tina Eriamiatoe.

The prosecutor explained that these actions violate several laws, including the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act, 2006, the Cybercrime (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) Act, 2015, and the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act, 2022.

Although the defendant pleaded not guilty and claimed innocence, Justice Akintayo Aluko, the vacation judge, ordered that he be remanded at the Ikoyi center until January 24, 2024. On that date, the court’s Chief Judge will reassign the case file to a substantive judge for further proceedings.

This case highlights the increasing prevalence of cybercrime and the importance of securing personal accounts and information. WhatsApp, along with other digital platforms, continues to be a target for hackers seeking to exploit unsuspecting individuals for financial gain.

Law enforcement agencies and governments around the world are actively working to combat cybercrime and protect individuals from falling victim to such schemes. In Nigeria, the successful arraignment and remand of Stephen Andrew Ojo demonstrate the commitment of the police and judiciary to address these criminal activities. The eventual trial and judgment in this case will play a crucial role in setting a precedent for future hacking and identity theft cases in the country.