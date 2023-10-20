Alleged Stalker Sent Threatening Messages to Ex-Girlfriend

An alleged stalker is accused of sending threatening messages to his ex-girlfriend, including images of knives, according to the High Court. The court heard that the accused, Daniel McCartney, also left unwanted gifts and recorded himself outside the woman’s home. McCartney has been charged with stalking, harassment, improper use of a public communications network, and threats to kill. The offences are said to have occurred between August and September of this year.

The prosecution claims that McCartney was in a short-term relationship with the woman before she told him she wanted to remain friends. He allegedly sent her a series of messages on various social media platforms, creating new profiles when his accounts were blocked. In one instance, the woman found a thank-you card and a bottle of prosecco outside her home. Following an approach at a bar, she made it clear through a friend that she did not want to speak to McCartney. However, he reportedly recorded himself outside her home and made a threatening phone call to the same pub.

The alleged campaign intensified when McCartney sent the woman images of knives and other weapons, accompanied messages of a “threatening and violent nature.” One message included the phrase “on the hunt”, while another showed a photo of a window with bullet holes and the caption “tick tock, bang bang.” The woman also received a message advising her to move to another country.

During police interviews, McCartney denied any unwanted contact and suggested that others could be responsible for the communication. His defense lawyer argued that he should be presumed innocent. McCartney was granted bail, but under strict terms. He is prohibited from contacting the woman or possessing any electronic devices while awaiting trial.

Sources:

– High Court proceedings