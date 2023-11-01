Stalker Given Last Chance on Bail, Must Stay Away from Victim

A man accused of stalking a woman through an “obsessive” social media campaign has been given one final opportunity on bail, according to a recent ruling a High Court judge.

Daniel Devlin, 41, is facing charges related to a series of tweets about the woman over a five-month period. The judge, Mr. Justice Kinney, granted bail but issued a stern warning to Devlin, prohibiting him from contacting the complainant or making any further references to her online.

In the event of a breach, the judge made it clear that Devlin would be sent back into custody. Devlin, from the Dunmurry area of Belfast, is accused of stalking, harassment, and improper use of a public communications network.

Earlier this year, the woman reported to the police that she had been receiving unwanted contact from a Twitter account believed to be connected to Devlin. The prosecution alleged that Devlin had repeatedly posted offensive content about her, using derogatory language.

Attempts were made to block the account, but the contact persisted in the following months. Devlin is also said to have discovered the woman’s place of work and sent messages there. The police arrested him last month, seizing his phone and iPad.

Devlin, however, denies stalking or harassing the woman. His defense barrister argued that the messages contained nothing threatening and that Devlin had made counter allegations against the complainant.

The judge, in addition to granting bail, imposed strict conditions on Devlin: he must wear a monitoring device and report to the police regularly. He is also prohibited from accessing the internet or contacting the woman’s workplace.

