New Article: Mobile Man Pleads Guilty to Threatening Police Officer

A recent incident in Mobile, Alabama has brought attention to the serious consequences of making threats towards law enforcement officers. Jarmarcus Manuel, a 20-year-old resident of Mobile, pleaded guilty to threatening interstate communications after commenting on a social media livestream of a traffic stop earlier this year. The incident occurred on April 21, when Officer Michael McGuire pulled over a black Chevrolet Tahoe on Summerville Street.

According to an FBI agent’s affidavit, one of the passengers in the vehicle was Milton “Milt-Milt” Carter, who was involved in a mistaken-identity fatal shooting at a local club in September 2022. Prosecutors alleged that Manuel, along with the other occupants of the car, were members of a local gang known as the Purple Babies.

During the livestream of the traffic stop, co-defendant Justin Gormon commented, “Imm smoke mike when I catch em,” to which Manuel replied, “We got some for Mike,” followed “Justin way we finna find mike.” These comments were seen as direct threats towards Officer McGuire.

As part of a plea bargain, federal prosecutors have agreed to recommend a non-prison sentence for Manuel. However, both Manuel and Gormon are scheduled to be sentenced in April, where the final decisions on their penalties will be made.

This case sheds light on the dangers of making threats against law enforcement officers, particularly in the age of social media where comments can easily reach a wide audience. It serves as a reminder that such behavior is taken seriously the authorities and can lead to severe legal consequences.

