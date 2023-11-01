Man Pleads Guilty to Threatening Police Officer in Social Media Livestream Comment

A man from Mobile, Alabama has pleaded guilty to threatening a police officer in a comment made during a social media livestream of a traffic stop. Jarmarcus Manuel, 20, entered a guilty plea for threatening interstate communications. Under the plea bargain, federal prosecutors will recommend a non-prison sentence for Manuel. The incident occurred on April 21, when Officer Michael McGuire pulled over a black Chevrolet Tahoe on Summerville Street.

According to an FBI agent’s affidavit, one of the passengers in the vehicle was identified as Milton “Milt-Milt” Carter, who had been involved in a case of mistaken-identity fatal shooting at a local club back in September 2022. Prosecutors alleged that Manuel, along with the other occupants in the car, were members of a local gang known as the Purple Babies.

During the traffic stop, one of the passengers began livestreaming the encounter using a cell phone. In a comment made on the livestream, co-defendant Justin Gormon, who had already pleaded guilty in July, wrote, “I’m going to smoke Mike when I catch him.” In response, Manuel stated, “We have something for Mike,” followed, “Justin, let’s find Mike.”

Both Gormon and Manuel are scheduled to be sentenced in April. However, due to the guilty pleas, the federal prosecutors will recommend a non-prison sentence for Manuel.

This case showcases the impact that social media can have on real-world situations. Online comments and threats made during livestreams can have serious consequences, as demonstrated Manuel’s guilty plea. It serves as a reminder to exercise caution and responsibility when using social media platforms.

FAQ:

1. What charges did Jarmarcus Manuel plead guilty to?

Jarmarcus Manuel pleaded guilty to threatening interstate communications.

2. Will Jarmarcus Manuel be sentenced to prison?

No, federal prosecutors have agreed to recommend a non-prison sentence for Manuel.

3. What gang were Manuel and the other car occupants allegedly part of?

They were allegedly members of a local gang known as the Purple Babies.