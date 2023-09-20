Alleged Chinese Migrants Crossing U.S.-Mexico Border: Here’s What You Need to Know

A video circulating on Instagram has captured the attention of many, showing a group of individuals, including children, who appear to be Chinese migrants crossing the U.S.-Mexico border. While the exact location of the incident remains uncertain, it is undeniable that Chinese nationals have been crossing the border in increasing numbers.

According to Reuters, more than 6,500 Chinese nationals were apprehended between October 2022 and March 2023, with the number soaring to over 17,600 July. This figure represents the highest recorded count the U.S. Customs and Border Protection. So, how are these migrants making their way into the United States?

The journey typically begins in Ecuador, where Chinese citizens enjoy visa-free travel. From there, they head to Necoclí, a town on Colombia’s northern coast. This route eventually leads them to the treacherous Darién Gap, a dense 66-mile jungle filled with armed guerillas, drug traffickers, and dangerous wildlife. Some individuals reportedly pay smugglers up to $35,000 for assistance along this perilous path.

The reasons behind this illegal migration vary, but a common one is the difficulty of obtaining a U.S. visa. The pandemic has further compounded the challenges of legal travel, resulting in an increased demand for alternative methods of entry.

There are also security concerns associated with this influx of Chinese nationals. U.S. Representative Mark Green, who chairs the House Homeland Security Committee, has expressed alarm over the “massive increase” of Chinese nationals tied to China’s military crossing the border. Additionally, the FBI and the Department of Defense have reported over 100 incidents involving Chinese nationals attempting to breach U.S. military bases while posing as tourists.

While the details surrounding the video of Chinese migrants crossing the U.S.-Mexico border are still unclear, it sheds light on a larger issue of unauthorized entry into the United States. The situation raises questions about border security and the need for stricter immigration policies to address this ongoing challenge.

