Alleged Gang Member Pleads Guilty to Gun Charge after Snapchat Videos

A suspected member of a notorious Boston street gang has pleaded guilty in federal court to a gun charge after law enforcement intercepted Snapchat videos of him posing with a firearm. Trevon Bell, a 27-year-old Boston and Lynn resident who is associated with the Heath Street gang, admitted to being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to a statement the U.S. attorney’s office.

In 2021, authorities came across a Snapchat “chat” that revealed individuals, including Bell, regularly flaunting their access to guns. These videos were particularly significant because Bell was already under house arrest on three state gun charges at the time. The investigation confirmed that Bell had shared numerous videos of himself holding firearms on Snapchat. Among the videos was one from November 24, 2021, where he was seen with a black semi-automatic Glock 9 millimeter firearm. Fortunately, this particular weapon has been successfully recovered.

Bell is now facing the possibility of up to 10 years in prison along with three years of supervised release. Additionally, he may be required to pay a fine of $250,000. Sentencing is scheduled for February 29.

It is distressing to see social media platforms being misused individuals involved in criminal activities. The dissemination of such videos can contribute to a culture of violence and aid investigations law enforcement agencies. This case serves as a stark reminder of the consequences individuals may face when they engage in criminal behavior and brazenly flaunt it on social media platforms.

