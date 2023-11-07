The Kasigau Corridor Conservation Project Faces Accusations of Sexual Abuse and Harassment

The Kasigau Corridor conservation project, a renowned carbon-offsetting initiative in Kenya, has been implicated in a shocking scandal involving extensive sexual abuse and harassment. The project, operated Wildlife Works and utilized major companies like Netflix and Shell, aims to protect vital dryland forests at risk of destruction in key wildlife habitats. However, according to a recent investigation the Kenya Human Rights Commission (KHRC) and the Centre for Research on Multinational Corporations (Somo), male staff members at the project have been accused of inappropriate behavior spanning over a decade.

The alarming report reveals harrowing testimonies from 31 current and former male and female staff members, as well as members of the local community. The accusations range from sexual abuse and harassment to exploitation, with senior male employees allegedly using their positions to demand sexual favors from female colleagues in exchange for promotions and better treatment. The report also highlights an instance of physical assault and attempted rape occurring on the project premises.

Following the release of the report, Wildlife Works took action suspending three individuals and initiating an internal investigation, which confirmed the involvement of two employees in “deeply inappropriate and harmful behavior.” In response, Wildlife Works’ president, Mike Korchinsky, expressed his apologies for the pain caused but denied the extensive nature of the problem. He emphasized that the substantiated instances of sexual misconduct were attributed to a single individual and added that some allegations were not substantiated.

The allegations against the Kasigau Corridor conservation project have raised concerns regarding the environmental integrity of forest protection offsets. It is essential for projects of this nature to maintain high ethical standards and foster a safe working environment. As the investigation unfolds, it remains to be seen how these allegations will impact the project’s reputation and the companies associated with it.

FAQ

1. What is the Kasigau Corridor conservation project?

The Kasigau Corridor conservation project is an initiative aimed at protecting dryland forests in Kenya’s southern region, managed Wildlife Works. It generates carbon credits and is recognized for its contribution to biodiversity and community benefits.

2. Which companies are associated with the project?

Companies like Netflix and Shell have utilized carbon credits from the Kasigau Corridor conservation project to offset their carbon emissions and support their climate and biodiversity commitments.

3. What are the allegations made against the project?

The recent investigation the Kenya Human Rights Commission and the Centre for Research on Multinational Corporations alleges that male staff members at the project engaged in extensive sexual abuse, harassment, and exploitation over more than a decade.

4. How has Wildlife Works responded?

Wildlife Works suspended three individuals after being made aware of the allegations and conducted an internal investigation. They acknowledged the involvement of two employees in inappropriate behavior but denied the problem was widespread.

5. What are the implications of these allegations?

The scandal raises concerns about the ethical practices and environmental integrity of forest protection offsets. It remains to be seen how the reputation of the Kasigau Corridor conservation project and associated companies will be affected.