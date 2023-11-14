Students in Melbourne Plan Strike for Palestine, Igniting Controversy

Premier Jacinta Allan is urging students to remain in school next Thursday, despite plans for a citywide student strike in support of Palestine. The Free Palestine Melbourne group announced the strike on social media, calling for students to walk out of school at lunchtime and join a rally in the CBD. However, critics argue that students are being used as “political pawns” in the Israel-Gaza conflict.

While Allan expects students to stay in school, she also emphasized the need to acknowledge the impact of the war in the Middle East on some students. Many schools in Melbourne are caring for students who have lost loved ones and are unable to contact family members in Israel or Gaza. Allan called for a more empathetic response to the walkouts, urging people to consider the unique circumstances faced these students and schools.

Education Minister Ben Carroll emphasized the importance of education as a priority but acknowledged the difficulties students are experiencing in light of the events in the Middle East. While he recognizes the value of students engaging in international affairs, Carroll expects them to prioritize their schooling.

Victorian Greens leader Samantha Ratnam supports the students’ desire to express their pain and demand peace. She called on schools not to punish students who choose to attend pro-Palestine protests, highlighting the young generation’s desire to shape their future and stand in solidarity with those suffering in the war.

The controversy surrounding the student strike illustrates the deep divisions and passionate opinions emerging in response to the Israel-Gaza conflict. While education remains a priority, students’ social and political engagement cannot be easily dismissed or silenced.

