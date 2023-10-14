Justice Mohd. Faiz Alam Khan Sets Bail Condition to Protect Victim’s Privacy

Justice Mohd. Faiz Alam Khan, concerned about the privacy and security of the victim, has issued a significant directive setting out strict bail conditions. The judge warned that any violation of these conditions would result in the cancellation of the accused’s bail.

One of the key conditions imposed the court is that the accused is prohibited from using any picture of the prosecutrix as their display picture (DP) on platforms like WhatsApp or Facebook. This condition aims to prevent any form of harassment or intimidation towards the victim. The court has made it clear that a violation of this condition alone will be sufficient grounds to revoke the bail granted to the accused.

In addition, the court also ordered the accused not to make any attempts to contact the complainant, her family members, or any prosecution witnesses directly or through any online platforms, including WhatsApp and Facebook. This condition seeks to ensure that the victim and her family are protected from any further harm or interference.

To ensure compliance, the accused has been directed to submit an undertaking to the trial court, confirming their willingness to abide these conditions.

Justice Mohd. Faiz Alam Khan’s decision to lay down these specific bail conditions highlights the judiciary’s commitment to safeguarding the privacy and well-being of victims. By strictly prohibiting any misuse of social media platforms and the direct contact with the victim or witnesses, the court aims to create a safe environment for the prosecution of the accused while prioritizing the security and privacy of the victim.

This landmark ruling serves as a cautionary measure for all accused individuals and emphasizes the importance of respecting the privacy rights of victims. Upholding these conditions is crucial in ensuring a fair and just legal process for all parties involved.

Definitions:

– Prosecutrix: female prosecutor or plaintiff in a criminal case.

– DP: display picture, referring to the profile picture on social media platforms.

