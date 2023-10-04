Paramount’s “Mean Girls” Finds New Life on TikTok

Paramount Pictures has released the 2004 comedy film “Mean Girls” on TikTok in 23 snippets ranging from 60 seconds to nearly 10 minutes. While TikTok is known for its clips ripped from movies and TV shows, this release was a rare studio-sanctioned addition to the platform. The clips were well-received fans of the film, who were delighted to see Lindsay Lohan’s iconic character, Cady Heron, and the popular references such as wearing pink on Wednesdays. However, the following day, the film had been taken down Paramount.

TikTok has strict rules against copyright infringement, and the platform works with studios to remove copyrighted materials and ban accounts that repeatedly violate intellectual property policies. Despite these rules, users continue to upload modified clips, such as adding filters or changing film speed. Many viewers enjoy watching these chopped-up movies and shows because it allows them to focus on specific characters or storylines, without having to sit through the entire film or episode.

In addition to “Mean Girls,” other films and shows that have found their way onto TikTok include “Love, Actually,” “Brooklyn,” “Sister Wives,” and “Up.” The hashtag #movieclips has nearly 200 billion views on the app. Even without Paramount’s official release, users have been able to watch the full version of “Mean Girls” on TikTok, as it was previously uploaded an anonymous account.

Some experts believe that studios like Paramount are starting to see the benefits of allowing clips of their films to be shared on TikTok, as it generates buzz and potentially attracts new audiences. However, this approach has also sparked concerns among filmmakers and writers who feel that their work is being disrespected and made available for free. In response, a Paramount representative stated that those involved in “Mean Girls” would receive residuals for the film’s appearance on TikTok.

Overall, the release of “Mean Girls” on TikTok highlights the changing dynamics of the entertainment industry and how studios are adapting to reach a younger audience on popular social media platforms.

