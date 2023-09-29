The Golden Bachelor: An Exciting Addition to the Bachelor Franchise in Fall 2023

The upcoming season of The Bachelor, titled The Golden Bachelor, is set to bring a fresh twist to the popular reality dating show. This season features 70-year-old Gerry Turner, a previously unknown Iowa man, as the Bachelor, adding a dash of wholesomeness that is often missing in younger contestants. One of the standout contestants to watch out for is Theresa Nist, who has already made a lasting impression on Gerry.

Theresa, a 70-year-old financial services worker from Shrewsbury, New Jersey, caught Gerry’s attention during the premiere showing up in her “birthday suit” and receiving a sweet birthday kiss and cupcake. Despite her age, Theresa has taught herself about the stock market, showcasing her intelligence and independence.

Theresa’s Instagram account reflects her chic East Coast style, and she shares adorable moments with her grandchildren. Fans are encouraged to support Theresa following her on Instagram and potentially helping her secure sponsorship deals.

Family is incredibly important to Theresa, as she is very close to her children and grandchildren. Having lost her spouse several years ago, she is ready to find love again. She hopes to meet a partner who will be her best friend and cherish the small moments. In her free time, Theresa enjoys playing board games, gardening, reading romance novels, and hula hooping. She is also a fan of ’70s rock, both soft and hard.

Spoilers suggest that Theresa makes it far in Gerry’s season, reaching the Hometowns and even the final two. The ultimate winner is still unknown, but Theresa has a legitimate chance of capturing Gerry’s heart. As the season progresses, viewers can expect Fantasy Suite dates that cater to Gerry’s age and preferences.

The Golden Bachelor promises to be an exciting season filled with love, adventure, and a newfound appreciation for older contestants. Gerry’s journey to find love will captivate audiences and remind us all that romance knows no age limits.

