Meta Connect 2023: Quest 3 VR Headset Officially Announced and More

Meta Connect, the annual product summit hosted Meta (formerly Facebook), is back with a bang in 2023. The event promises to be a two-day virtual extravaganza focusing on AI, virtual, mixed, and augmented realities. One of the most anticipated announcements at Meta Connect is the unveiling of the Quest 3, Meta’s upcoming mainstream VR headset.

Earlier this year, Meta showcased the design of the Quest 3 but kept the details under wraps. However, at Meta Connect, the company finally revealed more about the headset. The Quest 3 is expected to be more affordable and lighter compared to its predecessor, the Quest 2. It boasts a 40 percent slimmer optic profile and a new Snapdragon chip that offers twice the graphics performance. The base model with 128GB of storage will be priced at $499.99, with an additional storage option available for those who require more space.

Aside from the Quest 3, Meta Connect is also likely to feature other software and hardware announcements. There may be updates on the Ray-Ban Stories glasses and discussions on generative AI. Notably, Meta is determined to establish itself as a player in the AI space alongside the likes of ChatGPT and Bing.

With the competition intensifying, especially with Apple’s entry into the virtual reality market with the Apple Vision Pro, Meta will need to impress its audience at Meta Connect. The event is expected to address the shortcomings of the previous Meta Quest Pro, which was criticized for its high price and lackluster performance.

If you want to follow the keynote, Meta will be streaming it for free on their Facebook page. The event starts on September 27th at 1PM ET / 10AM PT. Keep updated with our coverage to learn more about the exciting announcements and developments at Meta Connect 2023.

Definitions:

– Meta Connect: Meta’s annual product summit focused on AI and virtual, mixed, and augmented realities.

– Quest 3: Meta’s upcoming VR headset, expected to be more affordable and lighter than its predecessor.

– Ray-Ban Stories: Smart glasses developed in collaboration between Meta and Ray-Ban.

– Generative AI: AI systems that can generate content, such as images, videos, or text, on their own.

Sources:

– [Source 1]

– [Source 2]