All the New Movies and TV Shows Streaming in October 2023

This article provides a list of all the new movies and TV shows that will be available for streaming in October 2023.

October is shaping up to be an exciting month for entertainment lovers, with a wide variety of options to choose from. Here are some highlights:

Movies:

1. “The Haunting of Hill House” – A thrilling horror movie that follows a group of siblings who grew up in the most famous haunted house in America. As adults, they are forced to confront the ghosts of their past.

2. “The Last Zanjani” – A gripping drama about a young Arab woman who becomes the last hope for her family after they are betrayed their own people. She must navigate through a dangerous world of spies and lies to save them.

TV Shows:

1. “Stranger Things” Season 4 – The highly anticipated fourth season of the popular supernatural series. This time, the story takes place in another dimension, as the characters face new challenges and mysteries.

2. “The Crown” Season 5 – The award-winning historical drama series continues with a new cast portraying the royal family in the 1990s and early 2000s. This season explores the relationship between Queen Elizabeth II and her Prime Ministers.

These are just a few examples of the many movies and TV shows that will be available for streaming in October 2023. With such a diverse range of genres and storylines, there is something for everyone to enjoy.

