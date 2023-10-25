A Sparkling Gem: “All the Light We Cannot See” Comes to Netflix

Fans of Anthony Doerr’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, “All the Light We Cannot See,” can rejoice as the highly anticipated TV adaptation is set to hit the screens next month. Directed and executive produced acclaimed Canadian filmmaker Shawn Levy, this four-part limited series promises to captivate audiences with its epic tale of hope, love, and connection.

Set against the backdrop of World War II, “All the Light We Cannot See” follows the extraordinary journey of Marie-Laure, a blind French girl, and her father Daniel LeBlanc. Forced to flee German-occupied Paris with a priceless diamond said to hold the power of eternal life, they navigate a treacherous world in an effort to keep the gem out of the hands of the Nazis.

Taking refuge in the coastal city of Saint-Malo, France, Marie-Laure and Daniel find solace with Uncle Etienne, a reclusive figure involved with the French Resistance. However, their peaceful existence is shattered when they become the target of Reinhold von Rumpel, a terminally ill Nazi officer desperate to claim the diamond for himself.

In a twist of fate, Marie-Laure crosses paths with Werner Pfennig, a German teenager who has been coerced into aiding Hitler’s regime tracking down illegal radio broadcasts. Despite their opposing circumstances, Werner and Marie-Laure are connected a secret bond and a shared belief in humanity.

The cast of “All the Light We Cannot See” brings this remarkable story to life. Aria Mia Loberti portrays the older Marie-Laure, while Nell Sutton takes on the role of her younger self. Mark Ruffalo embodies the character of Daniel LeBlanc, with Hugh Laurie portraying Uncle Etienne. Louis Hofmann gives a compelling performance as Werner Pfennig and Lars Eidinger embodies the relentless pursuit of von Rumpel. Marion Bailey appears as Madame Manec, adding depth to the rich ensemble cast.

Filmed across stunning locations in Germany, Budapest, Hungary, and Saint Malo, France, the series is a visual feast, transporting viewers to the tumultuous era of World War II. Netflix released the official trailer on October 3rd, building anticipation for the premiere on Thursday, November 2nd.

Prepare to be swept away “All the Light We Cannot See” as it illuminates the screen with its powerful storytelling and poignant exploration of the human spirit in the face of adversity. Get ready to delve into this luminous gem of a series, now shining brightly on Netflix.

