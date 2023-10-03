All the Light We Cannot See: A World War II Drama Series Coming to Netflix

The official trailer for the Netflix limited series, All the Light We Cannot See, has been released, offering viewers a closer look at the World War II drama based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning bestseller. Directed and executive produced Shawn Levy, the series stars Mark Ruffalo, Aria Mia Loberti, Louis Hofmann, Hugh Laurie, and Lars Eidinger, among others. The script was written Steven Knight, known for his work on Peaky Blinders.

The story is told over the course of four episodes and follows the journey of Marie-Laure, a blind French girl, and her father Daniel, who flee German-occupied Paris with a legendary diamond to protect it from the Nazis. They take refuge in the coastal city of St. Malo, living with Marie-Laure’s reclusive uncle, who is involved in broadcasting resistance messages. As Marie-Laure starts broadcasting as well, her path intersects with Werner, a young man enlisted Hitler to locate the mysterious broadcasters.

The trailer showcases Marie-Laure’s determination to defy the darkness and share hope through her broadcasts. Despite the risks involved, Marie-Laure refuses to be silenced. The series promises to explore the themes of light and darkness, as well as the resilience of the human spirit during one of the darkest periods in history.

All the Light We Cannot See will be available on Netflix starting November 2nd. Fans of historical dramas and compelling storytelling will not want to miss this highly anticipated series.

