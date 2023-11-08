New Article: The Evolution of TV Journalism and the Rise of Streaming

TV journalism has undergone significant changes over the past decade, a transformation that can be primarily attributed to the rise of streaming platforms. Kayla, a seasoned TV industry reporter with over seven years of experience, has witnessed this evolution firsthand. Her deep understanding of the industry, combined with her role as Senior TV Reporter at Decider, an entertainment vertical of the New York Post, has given her a unique perspective on the changing landscape.

In her previous position, Kayla played a pivotal role in Decider’s growth, helping them establish themselves as a respected name in the streaming industry. However, in April of 2023, she joined TheWrap, an esteemed media outlet, to further contribute to the ever-evolving world of television journalism.

TV journalism has traditionally focused on network television, but with the emergence of streaming platforms like Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime Video, the industry has expanded exponentially. These platforms not only offer original content but have also become major players in distributing traditional network shows. This shift has forced TV reporters like Kayla to adapt their coverage and broaden their scope.

As a seasoned journalist, Kayla has embraced this change and brings a fresh perspective to the world of TV reporting. With her extensive experience and insights, she delves deep into the rapidly changing landscape of streaming, examining the impact it has on content creation, distribution, and audience consumption.

FAQ:

Q: What is TV journalism?

A: TV journalism refers to the practice of reporting news and information related to television, including industry news, show reviews, interviews, and analysis.

Q: How has streaming changed TV journalism?

A: Streaming platforms have expanded the scope of TV journalism offering original content and distributing network shows. Journalists now have to cover a broader range of platforms and adapt their reporting accordingly.

Sources:

– Decider: [URL]

– TheWrap: [URL]