New Perspective on Netflix’s “All the Light We Cannot See”

Netflix’s highly anticipated miniseries, All the Light We Cannot See, boasts an impressive cast and a talented creative team, led director Shawn Levy and writer Steven Knight. Set against the backdrop of occupied France during World War II, the series follows the intertwining stories of a blind French girl and a German soldier.

However, despite its potential, All the Light We Cannot See falls short of expectations. The biggest issue lies in its convoluted storytelling. While the novel’s narrative threads may have worked well on paper, they struggle to translate effectively on screen. The disjointed nature of the storytelling makes it difficult for audiences to fully engage with the story.

In addition to the narrative challenges, there is a significant discrepancy in the appeal of the two main characters. The story of the blind French girl in the resistance is compelling and emotionally resonant, while the German soldier’s storyline feels familiar and lacking in sensitivity to the subject matter.

Despite these shortcomings, the series does have its strengths. The standout performance comes from Aria Mia Loberti, who plays the lead role of the blind girl with remarkable skill and depth. Loberti’s portrayal is both tender and captivating, capturing the audience’s attention in every scene.

Notably, the series benefits from a strong supporting cast. Mark Ruffalo delivers a solid performance, although some moments feel slightly overplayed. Hugh Laurie shines with his charming and heartfelt portrayal, while Ed Skrein’s portrayal of a Nazi soldier is chilling and perfectly executed.

From a technical standpoint, All the Light We Cannot See excels. The production design, costuming, and cinematography effectively capture the harrowing yet hopeful landscapes of occupied France. James Newton Howard’s score adds another layer of depth, capturing the emotional complexity of the story.

In conclusion, while All the Light We Cannot See has its standout elements, it ultimately falls short of being the anticipated prestige hit. The convoluted storytelling and imbalanced character arcs hinder its impact. Nevertheless, the performances, visuals, and technical aspects make it worth a watch for those interested in the subject matter.

Sources: Netflix