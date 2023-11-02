All the Light We Cannot See: A Missed Opportunity for Netflix

When Shawn Levy first read Anthony Doerr’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel All the Light We Cannot See, he was instantly captivated and knew he had to bring this story to life. Fast forward to today, and Netflix has released its long-anticipated adaptation of the book. However, the reception has been less than favorable.

Critics have not held back in their disappointment. Reviewers from The Guardian, RogerEbert.com, Decider, and USA Today have all expressed their discontent with the adaptation. Words like “shallow,” “messy,” and “tonally incoherent” have been used to describe the series. The general consensus seems to be that the execution did not live up to the beautiful visuals showcased on the screen.

It’s a shame to see such potential go to waste. With a great cast, top-notch source material, and an intriguing premise, All the Light We Cannot See had all the ingredients to be a remarkable Netflix series. However, it seems that somewhere along the way, the vision for Doerr’s novel got lost.

The disappointment is reflected in the series’ 30% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes. The series, which follows the journey of a blind French girl and her father in World War II-era Paris, has been heavily criticized for its failure to delve into the complexities of the time period.

Despite the negative reviews, some viewers may still find enjoyment in All the Light We Cannot See. The performances of the cast, including Aria Mia Loberti, Mark Ruffalo, and Hugh Laurie, are noteworthy and deserving of praise. However, it’s hard to ignore the missed opportunity to create a truly outstanding adaptation.

In conclusion, All the Light We Cannot See may not be the Netflix series that fans were hoping for. Its lackluster execution and failure to explore the depths of its source material have left many disappointed. Nevertheless, it still offers some redeeming qualities, particularly in the performances of its talented cast.