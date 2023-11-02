New Netflix Series “All The Light We Cannot See” Puts its Own Spin on Bestselling Novel

Netflix’s highly anticipated adaptation of Anthony Doerr’s bestselling novel, All The Light We Cannot See, has finally arrived. However, fans of the book may be in for a surprise, as the series takes some creative liberties in bringing the story to life on screen. Director and executive producer Shawn Levy explains that the goal was never to create a page-for-page adaptation, but rather to capture the essence of the story and its characters.

Using the analogy of a mountain, Levy describes the book as the mountain itself, while the series is a painting of that mountain. The intention was not to replace the original work, but to offer a new interpretation that stays true to Doerr’s vision. “We’re not trying to make a photograph or a Xerox,” Levy explains. “It’s our impression of that mountain.”

While some events may have been tweaked or diverged from the source material, Levy assures audiences that the heart of the story and its core ideas remain faithful to Doerr’s creation. In fact, the most gratifying moment for Levy was when Doerr expressed his excitement and approval of the finished product.

One of the standout elements of the series is the casting of Marie-Laure, the blind protagonist. Rather than casting traditionally sighted actresses, Levy was determined to find an actress with low vision or who is blind. Casting directors Lucy Bevan and Emily Brockmann embarked on an extensive search, reaching out to schools for the blind and even holding open auditions online. Ultimately, they discovered Nell Sutton, an 8-year-old from Wales, and Aria Mia Loberti, a graduate PhD candidate, who both brought a unique and compelling quality to their performances.

Working with young actors without much experience posed its own challenges for Levy, especially when they had to navigate their characters’ blindness. He had to adapt his directing style, relying less on gestures or facial expressions and more on descriptive and concise language. This shift in approach ended up being a fascinating and rewarding experience for Levy.

Another notable aspect of the series is the decision to shoot on location in Saint-Malo, where a significant portion of the story takes place. This choice adds an extra layer of authenticity to the production and allows viewers to immerse themselves in the world of the characters.

Overall, Netflix’s adaptation of All The Light We Cannot See offers a fresh take on Doerr’s beloved novel while staying true to its core themes. It is a testament to the power of storytelling and the ability to bring stories to life in different mediums.

