Failing to Capture the Essence: All the Light We Cannot See Misses the Mark on Frenchness

The new Netflix series, “All the Light We Cannot See,” based on Anthony Doerr’s bestselling novel of the same name, has left viewers disappointed with its lack of focus on France. Despite the majority of the story taking place in Saint-Malo, the series fails to capture the essence of the French experience during World War II. Director Shawn Levy’s treatment of the Frenchness of the story lacks attention and depth, resulting in a watered-down portrayal. The French backdrop is reduced to mere superficial elements, such as a mustard-colored platter or a baguette on a table.

France has a rich history of nuanced morality and a significant contribution to the war effort against the Nazis. However, “All the Light We Cannot See” seems more interested in the experiences of German soldier Werner and blind French girl Marie-Laure than in exploring the French perspective. Even the cast, including actors Hugh Laurie, Marc Ruffalo, Marion Bailey, and Aria Maria Loberti, who portray French characters, struggle to maintain consistent French accents, adding to the disconnect.

On the other hand, the German actors deliver compelling performances as complex German Nazis. Louis Hoffman, in particular, shines as Werner, a conflicted soldier grappling with his moral doubts. This contrast only serves to highlight the missed opportunity in casting French actors in leading roles and German actors in German roles.

In today’s age of globalism and the popularity of international TV shows, it is puzzling why the series opted for a predominantly non-French cast. The director’s choice seems out of touch with the diverse talent pool available. French actors like Omar Sy, Gilles Cohen, or Daniel Auteuil could have brought authenticity and depth to their roles, providing a more genuine representation of the French Resistance.

Despite these missteps, “All the Light We Cannot See” still manages to touch on timeless moral struggles. The series encourages viewers to reflect on the concepts of good and evil, drawing parallels to current humanitarian crises around the world. Mark Ruffalo delivers a heartfelt performance, particularly in a poignant moment shared with his on-screen daughter, Marie-Laure.

In conclusion, while “All the Light We Cannot See” misses the mark in capturing the French perspective of World War II, it still presents a thought-provoking story. Viewers are reminded of the universal nature of moral struggles and the importance of maintaining hope in dark times.

