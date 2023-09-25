Enjoy a Cozy Fall Evening with Netflix’s October Lineup of Kids’ Shows and Movies

Looking for the perfect way to spend a cozy fall evening with your family? Look no further than Netflix’s lineup for October, which is packed with a ton of new kids’ shows and movies. Whether you’re cuddling up on the couch with some apple cider or trying to keep the kids entertained while you work on those DIY Halloween costumes, Netflix has got you covered.

Aside from their already amazing selection of family-friendly Halloween movies, including classics like Casper and Megamind, there are some new treats coming to the lineup in October. Get ready for adventures with The Adventures of Tintin and the excitement of Spider-Man with The Amazing Spider-Man and The Amazing Spider-Man 2.

But that’s not all! Strawberry Shortcake and the Beast of Berry Bog is making its network debut this month, along with the hilarious I Woke Up a Vampire. And if your kids are fans of Blippi, they won’t want to miss Blippi’s Big Dino Adventure on October 9th.

LEGO Ninjago: Dragons Rising: Season 1: Part 2 will continue to captivate young viewers, while the Spy Kids trilogy will take them on thrilling spy adventures. Oggy Oggy: Season 3 will bring more laughs to the screen, and Princess Power: Season 2 will let kids immerse themselves in a world of princesses.

To top it all off, Minions will have your little ones laughing out loud, and Life on Our Planet will educate them about the wonders of the natural world.

So, grab your biggest blanket, indulge in some pumpkin spice-flavored treats, and make a date with Netflix this October. It’s the perfect way to spend quality time with your kids and enjoy the magic of fall.

