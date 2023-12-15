RuPaul’s Drag Race Announces All-Star Lineup of Celebrity Judges

RuPaul’s Drag Race is set to return with its highly anticipated sixteenth season, and fans are eagerly awaiting the premiere on January 5. In preparation for the fierce competition, World of Wonder and MTV have revealed the star-studded lineup of celebrity judges who will be joining the panel.

Leading the pack as always is the iconic RuPaul, who will be accompanied regulars Michelle Visage, Carson Kressley, Ross Mathews, and Ts Madison. These seasoned judges will provide their critiques and guidance to the contestants, ensuring a challenging and insightful competition.

This season promises an exciting array of guest judges from various fields, bringing their expertise and unique perspectives to the show. The premiere episodes will feature Oscar-winning actress Charlize Theron, adding her glamorous presence to the judging table. Joining her is Latin pop superstar Becky G, who will undoubtedly bring a dynamic energy to the show.

Returning for another round of judging are familiar faces Adam Shankman and Ronan Farrow, who have previously graced the RuPaul’s Drag Race stage. Joining them is Jamal Sims, known for his contributions as a choreographer on the series, but now stepping into the role of a judge.

Injecting fresh perspectives and energy, several newcomers will make their RuPaul’s Drag Race debut as guest judges. Icona Pop, the icons of the music world, will share their insights, while fashion maven Isaac Mizrahi will bring his unparalleled style to the judging table. Comedian Joel Kim Booster will surely infuse humor into his critiques, and actress Kaia Gerber is set to join in on the fun.

The star-studded lineup continues with country-pop sensation Kelsea Ballerini, actress Kyra Sedgwick, celebrity stylist Law Roach, Mayan Lopez, and the beloved Sarah Michelle Gellar. With such a diverse and impressive roster of judges, the stakes for the new season of RuPaul’s Drag Race have never been higher.