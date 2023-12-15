RuPaul’s Drag Race Judges Revealed: A Star-Studded Lineup

RuPaul’s Drag Race is back and ready to sashay into its sixteenth season with a brand-new panel of celebrity judges. The competition, which premieres on January 5 on MTV, promises to be fiercer than ever before, with 14 new queens vying for the title of America’s Next Drag Superstar and a grand prize of $200,000.

The core judging panel remains steady, with the iconic RuPaul leading the pack. Alongside him are the familiar faces of Michelle Visage, Carson Kressley, Ross Mathews, and Ts Madison, who will undoubtedly bring their expertise and guidance to the contestants throughout the season.

In addition to the regular judges, RuPaul’s Drag Race will feature a star-studded lineup of celebrity guest judges. The two-part premiere episode boasts the presence of Oscar-winning actress Charlize Theron and Latin pop superstar Becky G, who will each serve as a guest judge for one of the episodes.

Returning for another round of judging are Adam Shankman and Ronan Farrow, both of whom have previously graced the RuPaul’s Drag Race stage. Joining them is Jamal Sims, known for his contributions as a choreographer on the show, now bringing his expertise and creativity to the judging panel.

Injecting fresh perspectives and energy into the show are several newcomers making their RuPaul’s Drag Race debut as guest judges. Icons of the music world, Icona Pop, will be sharing their insights, while fashion maven Isaac Mizrahi brings his unparalleled style to the judging table. Comedian Joel Kim Booster will infuse humor into his critiques, and actor Kaia Gerber is set to join in on the fun. The star-studded lineup continues with country-pop sensation Kelsea Ballerini, actress Kyra Sedgwick, celebrity stylist Law Roach, Mayan Lopez, and the beloved Sarah Michelle Gellar.

With such an impressive group of judges, the sixteenth season of RuPaul’s Drag Race promises to be the most thrilling yet. Tune in to witness the fierce competition, incredible performances, and jaw-dropping looks that have made this show a cultural phenomenon.