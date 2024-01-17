New Lineup Revealed for Megacon 2024 in Orlando

Comic, sci-fi, horror, anime, and gaming fans are eagerly anticipating the upcoming Megacon convention in Orlando. The event is set to take place from February 1-4, 2024 at the Orange County Convention Center. With an estimated 150,000 attendees, this convention is shaping up to be one of the biggest in North America.

While the lineup is subject to change, Megacon has announced some exciting celebrity appearances that are sure to thrill fans. Making their convention debut is the cast of the hit TV series “Entourage,” including Adrian Grenier, Jerry Ferrara, Kevin Dillon, and Kevin Connolly. This appearance is in celebration of the show’s 20th anniversary.

Among the other familiar faces set to speak at panels, take selfies with fans, and sign autographs are stars from popular shows like “Stranger Things” (Gaten Matarazzo, Finn Wolfhard, and Grace Van Dien), “Back to the Future” (Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd, Lea Thompson, and Tom Wilson), and “The Mandalorian” (Giancarlo Esposito).

Other notable appearances include Paul Bettany and Tom Hiddleston from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Rainn Wilson from “The Office,” and Chris Sarandon and Geena Davis from “The Princess Bride.” The convention will also feature creators and writers like Butch Hartman, Ashley Eckstein, and Don Bluth.

With such a star-studded lineup, Megacon 2024 promises to be an unforgettable experience for fans of all genres. Single-day tickets and four-day passes are still available for purchase online. Make sure to check with Megacon for up-to-date information on celebrity appearances and schedules. Don’t miss your chance to be a part of this incredible event!