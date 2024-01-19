Hollywood Fashion Takes Cues from Paris’s Creative Class

The award season in Hollywood has become synonymous with uninspiring step and repeat backdrops and lackluster fashion choices. However, the recent Louis Vuitton catwalk in Paris showcased a different approach that could serve as a source of inspiration for industry events. The show, which highlighted the brand’s Fall/Winter 2024-2025 collection, went beyond the traditional catwalk creating a cultural spectacle that transported attendees to the snow-covered plains of Virginia and showcased the often-overlooked phenomenon of Black cowboys.

While the clothes themselves were the main focus, the red carpet at the Louis Vuitton show added an extra touch of glamour and sophistication. Celebrities, including Carey Mulligan, Bradley Cooper, Venus Williams, and Andrew Scott, among others, posed on a visually appealing red carpet that made the brand’s clothing stand out. By creating a captivating setting, Louis Vuitton demonstrated how fashion and setting can complement each other to create a memorable experience.

If Hollywood executives want to repackage their awards season as a fashion-adjacent event, they should take notes from Paris’s creative class. By consulting with leaders like Bernard Arnault, who heads luxury conglomerate LVMH, they could bring a new level of creativity and elegance to their events.

Moving away from the drab and predictable step and repeat backdrops would allow the fashion choices of celebrities to truly shine. A well-designed and visually stimulating setting has the power to enhance their outfits and create a more immersive experience for both attendees and viewers at home.

Incorporating elements of artistry and spectacle, Hollywood can elevate its awards season and captivate audiences beyond the traditional fashion shows. By embracing innovative design and collaborating with leading fashion experts, the industry can ensure that its red carpet events become the epitome of style and elegance.