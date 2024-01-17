Major Omissions from the 75th Emmy Awards’ In Memoriam Segment Spark Controversy

The In Memoriam segment of the 75th Emmy Awards, held on January 15, paid tribute to industry professionals who passed away in the last year. However, the segment received backlash for major omissions of notable individuals.

The delayed award ceremony finally took place, honoring TV shows like Succession, The Bear and Beef, and was hosted Anthony Anderson. Typically, the In Memoriam segment would recognize those who had passed away between the two Emmy ceremonies. However, due to the nearly four-month delay, the segment also paid tribute to individuals who died after the original September Emmys, such as Friends star Matthew Perry, who passed away in October.

The segment featured a performance singer Charlie Puth and singer-songwriter duo The War and Treaty, who performed a poignant rendition of the Friends hit theme song, combined with Puth’s own 2015 hit “See You Again.” A montage displayed on a screen behind them showcased a number of performers, directors, producers, and writers who passed away in 2022 and 2023. However, the segment failed to include several significant names, leaving many perplexed and disappointed.

Actor Ray Stevenson, known for his portrayal of Ahsoka in the Star Wars universe, was notably missing from the In Memoriam segment. Other notable omissions included Ryan O’Neal, Jerry Springer, Raquel Welch, and Julian Sands, a British actor who went missing after a hiking trip in January 2023.

Although these individuals were not featured in the TV broadcast, their names were listed on the Emmys website’s In Memoriam section. Nevertheless, social media erupted with complaints, criticizing the Emmys for neglecting to include these respected figures.

The controversy surrounding the omissions overshadowed other noteworthy moments of the ceremony. Sir Elton John achieved his “EGOT” status, becoming the 19th person in history to win an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony. Additionally, Ted Lasso actor Hannah Waddingham received support from viewers after her name was mispronounced Laverne Cox on the red carpet.

In another incident, Ariana DeBose and Bella Ramsey resolved a disagreement stemming from a joke Ramsey made about DeBose at the Critics Choice Awards the previous night.

While the 75th Emmy Awards celebrated the best of television, the exclusion of significant individuals in the In Memoriam segment cast a shadow of controversy over the event.